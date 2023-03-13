Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.35

Storj (STORJ) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $145.86 million and approximately $24.14 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00421231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.68 or 0.28472416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.