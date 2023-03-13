StormX (STMX) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

StormX (STMX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00417207 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.28200461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards.Storm (STORM) token has swapped to StormX (STMX), for more details please click [here](https://www.cryptocompare.com/umbraco/blog.stormtoken.com/token-swap-technicality-19211f23c9b9).”

