Stratasys’ (SSYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 619,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,786. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $985.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

