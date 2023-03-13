Stratasys’ (SSYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 619,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,786. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $985.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
