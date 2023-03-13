Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $72.26 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $72.26 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.39 or 0.07138711 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,999,259 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

