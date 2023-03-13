Stratis Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $75.68 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.71 or 0.06945790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00068490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,013,155 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

