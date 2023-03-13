Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.23 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Streamr has a market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

