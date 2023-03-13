Streamr Price Tops $0.0352 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

