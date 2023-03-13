Strong Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $447,471.58 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Strong has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $447,471.58 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $9.93 or 0.00041134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00418870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.79 or 0.28313171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

