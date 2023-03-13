Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $2.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
SDIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance
Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
