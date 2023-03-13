Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $2.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

SDIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.