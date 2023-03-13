Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $186,873.15 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00225729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,525.60 or 1.00068334 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048801 USD and is up 33.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.