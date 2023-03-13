SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SUIC Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701. SUIC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
SUIC Worldwide Company Profile
