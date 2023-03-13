SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SUIC Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701. SUIC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get SUIC Worldwide alerts:

SUIC Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.