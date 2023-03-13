Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SGHC opened at $3.79 on Monday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

About Super Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Group by 101.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

