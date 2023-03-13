Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Super Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SGHC opened at $3.79 on Monday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
