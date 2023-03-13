Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Superdry Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Superdry has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through three operating segments: Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

