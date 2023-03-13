Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 346.16% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 191,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,011. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 478,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surface Oncology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 508,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 61.8% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

