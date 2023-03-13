Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 346.16% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 191,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,011. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
