Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRZN. Guggenheim downgraded Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

