Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRZN. Guggenheim downgraded Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
