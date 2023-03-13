SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Achieves $265.78 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $265.78 million and $91.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00418870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.79 or 0.28313171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.