Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 25,227,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,878,580. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

