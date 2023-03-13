SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.67. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

