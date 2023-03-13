Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,045,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,759,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,136.4 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the provision of products from forests. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Other. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

