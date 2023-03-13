Swipe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $150.13 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $150.13 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00421311 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.39 or 0.28477875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 557,689,399 coins and its circulating supply is 557,693,290 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.