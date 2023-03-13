Symbol Price Hits $0.0353 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $197.11 million and $636,509.20 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00431856 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.29190610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.