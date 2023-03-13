Symbotic (SYM) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Symbotic to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Symbotic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Symbotic Competitors 57 152 267 4 2.45

Symbotic presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Symbotic’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symbotic has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Symbotic Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million -$79.00 million -3.03 Symbotic Competitors $661.11 million $16.32 million 5.56

Symbotic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

