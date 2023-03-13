Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,068,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 4,194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,721. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.