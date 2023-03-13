Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.47. 483,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,063,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

