Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.33 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Tangible token can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00010085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 147.7% against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $77.33 million and $2,853.77 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.31906857 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,242.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.