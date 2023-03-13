Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. 3,397,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

