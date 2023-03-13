Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Tapinator Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

