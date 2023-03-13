Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.86. 393,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

