TD Securities Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $45.40 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

