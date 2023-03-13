TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.70.

TOY opened at C$37.00 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

