TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WTE traded up C$2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$21.59 and a 52-week high of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

