TD Securities Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.