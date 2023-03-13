Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 578.9 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF remained flat at $11.44 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

