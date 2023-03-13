Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Holley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 896,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,184,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

