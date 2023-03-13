Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in February

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,104.0 days.

Temenos stock remained flat at $77.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

