Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,065.75% and a negative net margin of 2,737.63%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNON traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 170,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

