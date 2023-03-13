TerraClassicUSD Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $226.60 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001705 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,972,313 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,893,223 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.