Terran Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $281.27 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $7.27 million and $281.27 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

