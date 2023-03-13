Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Fred Alger Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,574 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $491,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $167.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.