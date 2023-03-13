Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.64

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 420492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,901,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

