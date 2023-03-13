Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

