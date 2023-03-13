The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $10,612.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Daniela Mielke purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $561,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniela Mielke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00.

Bancorp Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

