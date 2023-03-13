The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 8.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 709,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,867,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,384 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.