The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.29 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.