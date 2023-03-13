The First of Long Island Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. 45,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,575. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First of Long Island by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

