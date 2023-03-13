The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Vital Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. 232,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.