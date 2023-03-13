The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Vital Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. 232,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

