The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 657,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,961. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.58 and a beta of 1.81. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

