The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Metcash Price Performance
Shares of OTC MCSHF opened at 2.55 on Thursday. Metcash has a fifty-two week low of 2.55 and a fifty-two week high of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.75.
Metcash Company Profile
