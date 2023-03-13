The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Metcash Price Performance

Shares of OTC MCSHF opened at 2.55 on Thursday. Metcash has a fifty-two week low of 2.55 and a fifty-two week high of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.75.

Get Metcash alerts:

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.