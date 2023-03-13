The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Monday.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Honest stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 688,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,313. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $46,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 596,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,372 shares of company stock valued at $234,541 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 225,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honest by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 163,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.