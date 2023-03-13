The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $257,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,494. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.21 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

